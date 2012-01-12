Exit Interview: Scrappy Bengals on the right track for 2012

What Went Right: Nearly everything about Andy Dalton: his attitude, approach to his job, and eagerness to be in Cincinnati (no shots intended at anyone... OK, maybe one or two shots were intended for someone...). He fared extremely well for a rookie, with 3,398 yards passing and a nice 20-13 touchdown-interception ratio. On the flip side, his completion percentage of 58.1 was outside of the top 20 for quarterbacks; he'll have to raise that number by at least five percentage points to be truly effective. Still, Dalton turned out to be a great value for a second-round pick.