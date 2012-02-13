Exit Interview: Raiders must address woeful D, injury issues

What went Right: A lot, actually. We finally saw some potential out of Darrius Heyward-Bey, and Denarius Moore has the makings of a big-time vertical threat. He singlehandedly destroyed the Chargers on "Thursday Night Football." Michael Bush served notice in that same game that he's nobody's backup. No. 29 ran hard in 2011. He is set to become a free agent, but there are reports that Oakland will make re-signing Bush a priority. In general, special teams should be more of a priority around the NFL, but in Oakland, they're a luxury. Simply put, the only kicker-punter tandem as good as the one the Raiders have resides across the Bay in San Francisco. Sebastian Janikowski went 31 for 35 on field goals, scoring 129 points. Three of those misses were from 50-plus yards. Punter Shane Lechler continues to be among the best ever at his position, averaging over 50 yards per punt and dropping 27 inside his opponents' 20-yard line. Darren McFadden has the explosiveness to be a modern-day Eric Dickerson. Through seven games he tallied over 100 scrimmage yards per game. He really could be the centerpiece for this franchise ...