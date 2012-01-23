Exit Interview: Offseason questions abound for aging Ravens

Head coach John Harbaugh leaned on Rice for offense a lot, but he leaned on the entire defense for just about everything else this past season. These weren't the 2000 Ravens, but they were definitely a good enough defensive unit to win it all. Baltimore finished third in the NFL in points allowed, and tops in the league once a team got inside the 30. The front seven -- led by the usual suspects in Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata, and Ray Lewis -- often imposed its will on teams. The Ravens only allowed 92.6 yards rushing per game, and opposing offenses converted just 32.6 percent of third downs against them (both tops in the AFC).