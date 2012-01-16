Exit Interview: Mass injuries ultimately doomed resilient Texans

What Went Right: Hmmm ... a burly man with silver hair who could be mistaken for a bingo hall regular if he weren't one of the game's great defensive minds. He went right. Sometimes it appears as though Wade Phillips is doing long division in his head when you see his face on a broadcast, but Phillips was the best assistant coach in football this season -- period. Don't give me Cincinnati's Jay Gruden. Or the Denver Broncos' Mike McCoy. Or the Carolina Panthers' Rob Chudzinski, who had Cam Newton running around the red zone like a 10-year-old at a public pool. Phillips was THE MAN. Man enough to transform last year's 30th-ranked defense into the league's second-best unit. Read that again: 30th to second! And that was mostly without Pro Bowler Mario Williams, who was lost for the season in early October.