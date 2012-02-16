Exit Interview: Jaguars' Gabbert needs to show he can play

Offensively, you can't say enough about Jones-Drew. He was the team's only threat and he still rushed for an NFL-high 1,606 yards. Of the Jaguars' nine rushing touchdowns, he had eight. Production aside, Jones-Drew's professionalism in playing hard every game, despite being in such a dire offense, shows his commitment to the game and his team. You just have to hope that his years of toil are rewarded soon with some playoff appearances.