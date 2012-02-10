Exit Interview: Is Seattle on the rise ... or the decline?

But ask most fans of this team, and you get the sense the narrative of this offseason will center around other teams' free agents. Unofficially, Seattle is in the neighborhood of $20 million under the cap, and will have money to spend. Of course Peyton Manning's name comes up, but he isn't a free agent quite yet. Matt Flynn is. The former caddie for Aaron Rodgers totaled 490 yards and six touchdowns passing in his one start of 2011, and will command good dinero. Outside of Flynn, grabbing receiver help from this year's free-agent class is a real possibility. Ditto offensive line, especially with the fear that the best prospects could be gone by the time Seattle picks 12th in April.