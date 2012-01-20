Exit Interview: Defensive overhaul on agenda for Saints

Team Needs and Draft: Because the Saints traded up to get Ingram last April, they will not have a first-round pick. That said, New Orleans has been weak at linebacker for some time now. Not awful, but linebacker is definitely not the strong point of this club. Getting help on the defensive line is a necessity, particularly with both Aubrayo Franklin and Shaun Rogers being free agents. The 2012 draft has plenty of prospects in this area. It's a matter of who will be left when the Saints pick 59th.