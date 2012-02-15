Exit Interview: Contrary to popular belief, Bolts truly are average

Despite all the negative pub, Philip Rivers wasn't nearly as bad in 2011 as fans were led to believe. Yes, he threw 20 picks. But many of those were because Rivers actually takes shots down the field. Not to mention that the inconsistent play of his wide receivers, as well as Antonio Gates being out of shape, greatly hurt him (more on that below). Either way, this team would be playing in Legoland without Rivers under center. He also tore it up when the Chargers got hot late during the season. Over the last five games, Rivers tossed 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions, compiling a 109.3 passer rating.