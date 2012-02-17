Exit Interview: Bucs' Schiano faces plenty of challenges in Year 1

Over the summer, I feared the Bucs were one of the teams that would be hurt by the lockout. They had youngest roster in the league in 2010, and a young team would have benefited from the OTAs and minicamps in the offseason. Then they were hammered by the Patriots in the preseason, falling behind 28-0 while the starters were playing. Morris seemingly accepted his team's performance as if it were no big deal, saying "We just wanted to ... follow our rules, see who could pick up the rules, see who could do it, see who could communicate and see who could play on their feet. And that's kind of how we want to judge those guys. Usually, that's how you get the better players on your football team."