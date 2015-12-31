Exit Interview: 2015 San Francisco 49ers

Part of the problem with evaluating the San Francisco 49ers is that it does not feel fair. In the end, they thrust a first-time NFL head coach into a position where he lost a handful of his best players in their prime to retirement, and watched as the team's franchise quarterback buckled without the support and guidance of Jim Harbaugh. Jim Tomsula is a great person and a great position coach. He toiled a long time in the league and probably should have been a defensive coordinator half a decade ago. But the 49ers, after deciding to back away from a very public battle with an excellent head coach, came to the conclusion that this was an acceptable alternative. The fact that the team will not end up with the No. 1 pick in May's NFL Draft is a miracle, and speaks to how much Tomsula, Eric Mangini, Tony Sparano and Geep Chryst put into their game plan week in and week out.