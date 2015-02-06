Executive producer seeks bonds in creating 'NFL Characters Unite'

I'll give you an example. Mario Williams when he met Sophia, you couldn't possibly have two people that have less in common. She's a 9-year-old girl who weighs about 30 pounds or whatever and he is a 20-something mountain of a man. He lost his brother-in-law during the wars of the last couple of years. She lost her father in the same war. He said, "Before every game when they sing the National Anthem, I close my eyes and say a little prayer to the flag because I see my brother-in-law in the flag." She kind of straightened up and looked and him and said, "Wow, that's incredible. I do the same thing. I do it for my dad every day when we do the Pledge of Allegiance." It was something about the imagery that they had both conjured up that their loved ones were literally embodied in the flag. It was a powerful moment. I think it represented something that is an intangible in a show like this: If you do your job and you put together two people who have similar life experiences in a room together, the connections that are going to come out of it are never going to be the thing you expect.