Exclusive Week 7 fantasy tips

I drafted Marc Bulger this season, but then I dropped him for Kurt Warner. Now Warner is out and I'm left with Matt Schaub as my only healthy quarterback. If I can't re-acquire Bulger, who should I start in Week 7? -- W. Dunham, Washington, D.C.
M.F.: Schaub has an extremely tough matchup this week against Tennessee, but I would still start him if Andre Johnson returns from an injured knee. Be sure to check our fantasy injury report throughout the week on Johnson's status. If you still don't feel safe with Schaub, however, look to add Jeff Garcia off the waiver wire. He faces a Detroit defense that has allowed an average of two touchdown passes a game. David Garrard would also be a nice alternative if he's still a free agent in your league.
I need to start two running backs from Rudi Johnson, LaMont Jordan, Willie Parker and Adrian Peterson. Also, which two wideouts should I start from Dwayne Bowe, Larry Fitzgerald, Reggie Wayne and Roy Williams? -- C. Natale, Ottsville, Pa.
M.F.: Parker is a lock starter this week against Denver's 32nd-ranked run defense, and it's hard to sit Peterson even against a formidable Dallas defense. As a result, I'd reserve Johnson and Jordan and start Parker and Peterson. I think Wayne and Williams should get the nod at wide receiver. Neither has a fantastic matchup (Wayne vs. Jacksonville, Williams vs. Tampa Bay), but I'd stick with the studs in this case. I like Bowe this week against Oakland, but not more than Wayne and Williams. With Tim Rattay under center for Arizona, the same holds true with Fitzgerald.
Who should be my third wideout this week: Jerricho Cotchery, Kevin Curtis, Santonio Holmes or Calvin Johnson? -- C. Cruz, San Diego, Calif.
M.F.: This is the week to lean on Cotchery, who faces a Cincinnati defense that ranks 28th against the pass and has surrendered 13 receiving touchdowns. Cotchery, who is tied with Braylon Edwards for 11th in receiver targets after six weeks, should produce a nice stat line in this contest of disappointing AFC teams.
Who should I start in Week 7: Michael Bennett or Brian Leonard? Also, should I start Brian Griese or Chad Pennington? -- G. Anthony, Dearborn, Mich.
M.F.: I'm not sure what sort of role Bennett will play in his first week with the Buccaneers, but he seems destined to lose goal-line work to Earnest Graham even if he sees 10-15 carries. The matchup between Griese and Pennington favors the Jets quarterback, but it's hard to trust him. Again, I would see if Garcia or Garrard is on the waiver wire and add one of them ahead.