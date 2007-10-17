Exclusive Week 7 fantasy tips

M.F.: Parker is a lock starter this week against Denver's 32nd-ranked run defense, and it's hard to sit Peterson even against a formidable Dallas defense. As a result, I'd reserve Johnson and Jordan and start Parker and Peterson. I think Wayne and Williams should get the nod at wide receiver. Neither has a fantastic matchup (Wayne vs. Jacksonville, Williams vs. Tampa Bay), but I'd stick with the studs in this case. I like Bowe this week against Oakland, but not more than Wayne and Williams. With Tim Rattay under center for Arizona, the same holds true with Fitzgerald.