Exclusive Week 11 fantasy rewind

For the third consecutive week, Terrell Owens (41 points) led all wide receivers on NFL.com. The talented T.O. scored four touchdowns in a win over the Redskins and now has eight scores in his past three starts. Moss was second at the position with 36 points, but then there was a drastic fall in production. D.J. Hackett was third with 19 points. Drew Carter (19 points) saw his numbers rise with Steve Smith out of action, but he could be a one-week wonder if Smith returns in Week 12. Andre Johnson (18 points) and Santana Moss (18 points) round out the top five at the position.