Exclusive Week 11 fantasy rewind

The top news from this past weekend surrounded the New England Patriots and the incredible duo of Tom Brady and Randy Moss, who continued to make mincemeat of the opposition.
Brady scored 44 fantasy points on 373 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Buffalo. He is now on pace to finish the season with 64 total touchdowns. He's also on pace to break Peyton Manning's single-season record for touchdown passes in Week 14. Moss (36 points) had 10 catches for 128 yards and scored four touchdowns, all in the first half, as he continued his own assault on the record books.
If you own Brady or Moss, there's a good chance you've already punched your ticket to the fantasy postseason.
The other tale of the weekend was the lack of production from Peyton Manning. He was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in fantasy football headed into this season, but with 11 weeks in the books, Brady, Tony Romo, Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Anderson and Brett Favre all have more fantasy points on NFL.com than the Super Bowl MVP.
Manning threw for 163 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 13-10 win over Kansas City. It was the first time he had been held without a touchdown pass since December 2006.
The biggest disappointment at the quarterback position aside from Manning was Roethlisberger, who scored nine points in a shocking loss to the New York Jets. The nine points were his worst total of the season, but he'll rebound against Miami on Monday Night Football. Donovan McNabb (minus-1) was also a dud, but he missed most of the contest against Miami with an injured ankle. McNabb's status for Week 12 is in serious question. Drew Brees (13 points) and Marc Bulger (12 points) failed to meet expectations against favorable opponents, but both remain viable fantasy starters across the board.
The top running back of the week was Chester Taylor, who scored 35 points on 202 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. With the status of Adrian Peterson in question for Week 12, Taylor could make another start for fantasy owners. Consider him a nice No. 2 runner at the Meadowlands against the New York Giants. LaDainian Tomlinson (21 points) hasn't been the same back who ran roughshod over the league last season, but he has found the end zone in each of his past three starts.
Willis McGahee (18 points), who is in the midst of his best statistical season, Jamal Lewis (18 points), Earnest Graham (16 points) and Joseph Addai (16 points) complete the top five backs.
For the third consecutive week, Terrell Owens (41 points) led all wide receivers on NFL.com. The talented T.O. scored four touchdowns in a win over the Redskins and now has eight scores in his past three starts. Moss was second at the position with 36 points, but then there was a drastic fall in production. D.J. Hackett was third with 19 points. Drew Carter (19 points) saw his numbers rise with Steve Smith out of action, but he could be a one-week wonder if Smith returns in Week 12. Andre Johnson (18 points) and Santana Moss (18 points) round out the top five at the position.