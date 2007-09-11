Exclusive fantasy review: Week 1

The first week of the fantasy football season was dominated by quarterbacks. Seven of the top 10 fantasy point producers were signal-callers. No one was better than Tony Romo, who posted 42 points on 345 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Eli Manning was also spectacular, as he threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns of his own. But he hurt his shoulder late in the game - check injury reports later this week to see his status.