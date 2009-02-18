Exclusive coverage of NFL Combine on NFL Network, NFL.com

NFL Network's and NFL.com's coverage of the NFL's annual showcase of college football's finest, the 2009 NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Under Armour, begins with NFL Total Access live from Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET. NFL Network and NFL.com will have exclusive coverage of all the combine workouts plus interviews, press conferences and all the NFL news from Indianapolis.
For six days, fans will be given an all-access pass to more than 300 college stars as they converge on the combine for on-field drills, physical testing, exams and interviews with more than 600 NFL personnel including head coaches, general managers and scouts.
NFL Network will provide 25 hours of live combine programming in high definition. The 2009 NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Under Armour covers all the action including press conferences, positional workouts, the 40-yard dash, bench press and everything in between. Coverage will go beyond the statistics to learn more about the prospects using interviews and features.
Under Armour is the presenting sponsor of NFL Network and NFL.com combine coverage. All participants will be outfitted in Under Armour gear.
A breakdown of NFL Network's combine programming:
» Live Workouts: Host Rich Eisen is joined by analysts Mike Mayock and Charles Davis for daily reports on the prospects participating. Additional expert commentary includes Brian Billick on the offensive linemen, Marshall Faulk on quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, Warren Sapp on linebackers and defensive linemen and Deion Sanders on defensive backs. Airs live Saturday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 24 beginning at 11 a.m. ET each day.
» NFL Total Access: NFL Total Access is on location at Lucas Oil Stadium with recaps, news, analysis and interviews featuring host Fran Charles alongside analysts Steve Mariucci, Jamie Dukes and reporter Adam Schefter. Airs live Thursday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.
» Press Conferences: Player, coach and general manager press conferences from the combine anchored by Kara Henderson and Adam Schefter. Airs live Thursday and Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
NFL.com will be on location for the duration of 2009 Scouting Combine to give fans the opportunity to design their own experience with features such as:
» NFL.com LIVE: Fans can choose between different video streams: NFL Network's live programming, press conferences, alternate angles of 40-yard dash and position drills as well as streams set up for ancillary drills and post workout interviews.
» Workout results: Top performers from each position posted to NFL.com throughout each day of workouts.
» Extensive Database of Prospects: Profiles of prospects including scouting reports and statistics.
» Explanation of Workouts: Mike Mayock takes fans through each event and position drills, explaining what coaches and scouts are looking for and evaluating.
» Exclusive Video and Photo Gallery: Player interviews, news conferences, NFL Total Access segments and other event coverage.
Following is the NFL Network and NFL.com day-by-day combine coverage schedule (all times listed in ET):
Thursday, February 19
2:30 PM - NFL Scouting Combine press conferences
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access from the Scouting Combine (Encore at 10 p.m.)
8:00 PM - NFL Top 10: Football Factories
9:00 PM - NFL Top 10: Coaches who belong in College
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Friday, February 20
2:30 PM - NFL Scouting Combine press conferences
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access from the Scouting Combine (Encore at 12 MIDNIGHT)
8:00 PM - 2009 Senior Bowl
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Saturday, February 21
11:00 AM - Workouts: Kickers, Offensive Linemen and Tight Ends
(Encores in its entirety at 4 p.m. with cut-down versions at 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
2:00 PM - NFL Scouting Combine press conferences
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access from the Scouting Combine
(Encore at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.)
11:00 AM-2:00 PM - NFL.com LIVE: Five live streams from workouts and press conferences available
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Sunday, February 22
11:00 AM - Workouts: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
(Encores in its entirety at 4 p.m. with cut-down versions at 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
2:00 PM - NFL Scouting Combine press conferences
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access from the Scouting Combine (Encore at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.)
11:00 AM-2:00 PM - NFL.com LIVE: Five live streams from workouts and press conferences available
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Monday, February 23
11:00 AM - Workouts: Linebackers, Defensive Lineman
(Encores in its entirety at 4 p.m. with cut-down versions at 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.)
7:00 PM - NFL Total Access from the Scouting Combine (Encores at 10 p.m.and 1 a.m.)
11:00 AM-2:00 PM - NFL.com LIVE: Five live streams from workouts and press conferences available
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Tuesday, February 24
11:00 AM - Workouts: Defensive Backs
(Encores in its entirety at 4 p.m. with cut-down versions at 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.)
11:00 AM-2:00 PM - NFL.com LIVE: Five live streams from workouts and press conferences available
ALL DAY - NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available
Wednesday, February 25
8:00 PM - 2007 NFL Scouting Combine Wrap-Up Show
(Encore at 11 p.m. and on 2/26 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.)
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.