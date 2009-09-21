Excited about 2-0 start? Don't start ordering playoff tickets just yet

Information is power: Did you know that on this day in history Benedict Arnold gave the plans of West Point to the British? And Sunday, Patriots quarterback Kevin O'Connell, now of the Jets, was named team captain for their game against the Patriots, despite the fact he did not dress for the game. Since O'Connell is no longer employed by the Patriots, he is not to be confused for a Benedict Arnold, but his information must have been so provoking and revealing that the Jets placed the honor of captain upon him as he helped them register their first home win over the Patriots since 2000.