Examining Houston Texans' defensive rise under Wade Phillips

While the non-stop motors of the Texans' front line fueled their surge in sack production, I believe a technical adjustment also played a role in the unit's success. In studying the tape, I noticed Houston's defensive ends would stay in their assigned rush lanes on the edges until they reached the depth of the quarterback's drops. If they were unable to get to the QB utilizing a speed or bull rush technique, the edge players would slip inside of the offensive tackle and meet the quarterback as he stepped up into the pocket. Watch the video to your right to see this crafty maneuver in action on a Reed sack in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.