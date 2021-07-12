Around the NFL

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Published: Jul 12, 2021 at 02:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers wide receiver Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week.

HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.

Word spread last month that Matthews, a former second-round pick by the Eagles, was making his transition from WR to TE. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported at the time that Matthews put on 30 pounds.

Previously playing at 215 pounds as a receiver, the HUB listed Matthews at 235 on its roster of attendees for Sunday's tryout.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Matthews compiled 274 catches for 3,288 yards and 22 TDs as a wideout. Most of that production came in his first three seasons with Philly. Last season, he dressed for two games in San Francisco, playing a grand total of 14 offensive snaps and didn't see a target.

Matthews is the latest player to transition to TE to attempt to reignite his NFL career, joining ﻿Tim Tebow﻿ and ﻿Kelvin Benjamin﻿ as reclamation projects this offseason.

Last we saw Matthews, he was catching passes from Trey Lance at the North Dakota State product's second Pro Day. This weekend will be the first chance for the 28-year-old to give scouts a nuanced look at his transition to tight end.

Also of note among the tryout players is former Broncos and Texans safety ﻿Rahim Moore﻿. The 31-year-old last played a regular-season NFL game in 2015. After offseason stints with the Browns (2016) and Giants (2017), Moore played in the AAF in 2019 and was with the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020.

Related Content

news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
news

Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
news

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

﻿Anthony Chickillo﻿ achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW