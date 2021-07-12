Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers wide receiver Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week.
HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
Word spread last month that Matthews, a former second-round pick by the Eagles, was making his transition from WR to TE. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported at the time that Matthews put on 30 pounds.
Previously playing at 215 pounds as a receiver, the HUB listed Matthews at 235 on its roster of attendees for Sunday's tryout.
In seven seasons in the NFL, Matthews compiled 274 catches for 3,288 yards and 22 TDs as a wideout. Most of that production came in his first three seasons with Philly. Last season, he dressed for two games in San Francisco, playing a grand total of 14 offensive snaps and didn't see a target.
Matthews is the latest player to transition to TE to attempt to reignite his NFL career, joining Tim Tebow and Kelvin Benjamin as reclamation projects this offseason.
Last we saw Matthews, he was catching passes from Trey Lance at the North Dakota State product's second Pro Day. This weekend will be the first chance for the 28-year-old to give scouts a nuanced look at his transition to tight end.
Also of note among the tryout players is former Broncos and Texans safety Rahim Moore. The 31-year-old last played a regular-season NFL game in 2015. After offseason stints with the Browns (2016) and Giants (2017), Moore played in the AAF in 2019 and was with the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020.