Ex-Vikings coordinator Bevell tapped to run Seahawks' offense

Published: Jan 20, 2011 at 08:21 AM

Longtime NFL assistant coach Darrell Bevell agreed to become the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, a team source said Thursday.

The Seahawks later confirmed the hiring of Bevell, who spent the past five seasons as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator. He becomes Seattle's fourth offensive coordinator in the last four seasons.

Before joining the Vikings' staff, Bevell spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, including the final three as quarterbacks coach. Bevell worked with Matt Hasselbeck for one season in Green Bay before the quarterback was traded to Seattle.

Hasselbeck will be a free agent this offseason, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that re-signing the quarterback is the team's top priority.

The Seahawks originally wanted to interview Bevell for their quarterbacks coach job, but he became a candidate for the offensive coordinator position after Jeremy Bates was fired Tuesday following one season with the team.

Carroll said Wednesday that Bates was fired for "philosophical differences." Bates came with Carroll from USC to run the Seahawks' offense, but he struggled to find success. Seattle averaged just 89 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL, and the inability to run consistently was a sore spot with Carroll.

"We just saw things differently," Carroll said of Bates, whose offense ranked 28th overall in the NFL. "As we were going to move ahead, I had some thoughts as to how I wanted to go, and I think this was the best thing at the time to do."

Although Bevell wasn't officially let go when the Vikings began restructuring their coaching staff to start the offseason, the team interviewed Josh McDaniels and on Wednesday hired Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave to be its offensive coordinator. McDaniels accepted the St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator job Tuesday.

Bevell's experience as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, his ability to navigate a difficult situation (with high tension between former coach Brad Childress and star quarterback Brett Favre in Minnesota) and his work with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay all worked in his favor in Seattle. Bevell also has ties to Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Furthermore, Bevell has the kind of even-keeled personality to work with new offensive line coach Tom Cable, who's expected to handle much of the run game. The Seahawks' new offensive coordinator will focus on the passing game and quarterbacks.

