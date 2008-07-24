Ex-Viking given 2-year stayed sentence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Darrion Scott on Thursday received a two-year stayed sentence for putting a plastic bag over his 2-year-old son's head.
Scott, who was also fined $200, pleaded guilty earlier this month to child endangerment and called his actions "stupid and reckless."
Scott said he put the plastic bag over his son's head to show the boy there was nothing to fear.
If Scott does not violate terms of his probation, the gross misdemeanor will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
Scott, currently a free agent, was a third-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft and played in 48 games with the Vikings.