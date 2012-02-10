Ex-UNC coach Davis reportedly joining Bucs in advisory role

If Butch Davis winds up with the Buccaneers, he will join the organization in an advisory role and not as part of Greg Schiano's coaching staff, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday.
Fox Sports first reported Thursday that Davis was set to join the Bucs as a senior defensive assistant, but two sources confirmed to the Times that Davis had yet to sign a deal with the team early Friday, citing a lucrative holdup.
Davis is unwilling to violate the terms of his severance agreement with the University of North Carolina, where he was fired before the 2011 season after the Tar Heels were found to have committed NCAA rules violations. Davis is scheduled to earn roughly $2.7 million in severance payments, under the condition he doesn't accept another coaching role. Davis received $933,000 and will net $590,000 in January of 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The Times reported Thursday that Schiano had hoped to hire Davis as his defensive coordinator, after serving under Davis in that capacity at the University of Miami.
Davis was an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s under coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer; coached the Miami Hurricanes from 1995 to 2000; and coached the Browns from 2001 to 2004, resigning midway through his final season in Cleveland. Davis compiled a 24–35 record with the Browns (including one postseason loss), and remains the only coach to guide the franchise to playoffs since their reboot in 1999.