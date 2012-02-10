Ex-UNC coach Davis reportedly joining Bucs in advisory role

Davis is unwilling to violate the terms of his severance agreement with the University of North Carolina, where he was fired before the 2011 season after the Tar Heels were found to have committed NCAA rules violations. Davis is scheduled to earn roughly $2.7 million in severance payments, under the condition he doesn't accept another coaching role. Davis received $933,000 and will net $590,000 in January of 2013, 2014 and 2015.