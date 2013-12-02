Ex-UCLA player Patrick Larimore tries to help through website

Published: Dec 02, 2013 at 05:16 AM

Former UCLA linebacker Patrick Larimore saw his promising football career end because of repeated concussions.

However, that didn't stop Larimore's efforts to make college and youth players more aware about concussions. The Los Angeles Daily News profiled Larimore, who started a website that already has become a place where athletes and others can discuss and learn about head injuries.

Larimore said he is still suffering from post-concussion symptoms, but is forging through his issues to make others more aware of how to be safe.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.