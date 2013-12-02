Ex-UCLA player Patrick Larimore tries to help through website

Former UCLA linebacker Patrick Larimore saw his promising football career end because of repeated concussions.
However, that didn't stop Larimore's efforts to make college and youth players more aware about concussions. The Los Angeles Daily News profiled Larimore, who started a website that already has become a place where athletes and others can discuss and learn about head injuries.
Larimore said he is still suffering from post-concussion symptoms, but is forging through his issues to make others more aware of how to be safe.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor