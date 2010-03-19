Ex-Titans, Cowboys CB Jones holds workout for NFL teams

Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who last played in the NFL two years ago, worked out for teams Friday at a New Orleans-area high school in the hopes of returning to the league.
Jones' agent, Ray Savage, said his client clocked in at 4.42 and 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash on FieldTurf. Jones ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the 2005 NFL Scouting Combine.
Jones' trainer, Duke Rousse, told the Times-Picayune of New Orleans that the workout at Hahnville High School "went great" and that five teams interviewed Jones.
"They just wanted to see his footwork and the defensive back drills," Rousse said.
Jones met with Detroit Lions officials in the morning, according to a league source. Lions coach Jim Schwartz was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator when Jones played for the team in 2005 and 2006.
Friday's workout was scheduled near the Tulane University campus to allow scouts to watch Jones after the Green Wave's pro day concluded. Rousse said Tulane objected to Jones working out at the school because he might take attention away from the college players, so the session was moved to Hahnville.
Oklahoma State's Dez Bryant, one of the top receiving prospects in next month's NFL draft, watched Jones' workout.
Jones hasn't played in the NFL since 2008, when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. He had numerous off-the-field issues, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Jones for the entire 2007 season for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.