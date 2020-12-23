Ex-Texans GM Rick Smith interviewing for Jaguars GM job 

Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith continues his tour of open GM jobs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Smith is interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for their vacant general manager gig.

It's the third team set to take a close look at Smith along with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

Smith was the Texans GM from 2006-2017 and added the EVP title in 2012. At the end of the 2017 season, he left Houston to be with his wife, who was battling cancer.