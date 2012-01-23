Ex-Steelers OC Arians talks to Cards despite retirement plans

Published: Jan 23, 2012 at 10:27 AM

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians still intends to retire, league sources said Monday, but he has been in contact with teams about possible coaching positions.

The Arizona Cardinals had discussions with Arians about their vacant quarterbacks coach job, sources said. Arians has deep ties to coach Ken Whisenhunt and assistant coach Russ Grimm from their days together in Pittsburgh.

The Steelersdidn't renew Arians' expiring contact and likely will replace him from within, with quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner considered an in-house option. Arians announced his retirement last week.

The Cardinals also have talked to former Kansas City Chiefs coach Todd Haley and former Oakland Raiders coach Hue Jackson about the quarterbacks coach position.

