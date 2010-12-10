Ex-Steelers coach Cowher says he's 'open' to return to sideline

Bill Cowher, seemingly unable to escape questions about a potential return to coaching, acknowledged Thursday that a comeback is possible.

"I'm open to listen to opportunities," Cowher told USA Today. "I'm very comfortable at CBS. I'll keep all my options open. And I'll only answer those questions at the end of the season. I'm not going to comment on any hypothetical situations until the entire season is over."

Cowher amassed a 149-90-1 regular-season record in 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1992 to 2006. He led the team to six conference championship games and two Super Bowls, including a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Cowher currently is an analyst for CBS Sports.

"I am not going to go back into coaching just to go back into coaching," Cowher said in September. "It has to be the right situation. And I don't know what the right situation consists of."

Cowher's wife, Kaye, died of skin cancer in July at the age of 54. She died in her native North Carolina, where the family relocated at her urging during her husband's final year as Steelers coach in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

