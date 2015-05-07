Around the NFL

Ex-Redskins TE Fred Davis reinstated from suspension

Published: May 07, 2015 at 07:53 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis is free to sign with an NFL team after more than a year away from the game.

Suspended indefinitely in February of 2014 for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Davis has been reinstated to the NFL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the league's decision.

Pro Football Talk first reported Davis' reinstatement.

Once viewed as a Pro Bowl talent, Davis enjoyed a career year with 59 receptions and 796 yards in an impressive 2011 season with the Redskins.

Now 29 years old, Davis has managed a combined 31 catches, 395 yards and one touchdown in three years since that campaign.

He played his best ball under former Redskins coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is now running Atlanta's offense. The Falcons also took fliers on Jacob Tamme and Tony Moeaki, two veteran tight ends well past the prime of their respective careers.

It will be interesting to see how much interest Davis generates now that he's back on the open market.

