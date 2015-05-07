Ex-Redskins TE Fred Davis reinstated from suspension

Former Washington Redskins tight end Fred Davis is free to sign with an NFL team after more than a year away from the game.
Suspended indefinitely in February of 2014 for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Davis has been reinstated to the NFL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the league's decision.
Pro Football Talk first reported Davis' reinstatement.
Now 29 years old, Davis has managed a combined 31 catches, 395 yards and one touchdown in three years since that campaign.
He played his best ball under former Redskins coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who is now running Atlanta's offense. The Falcons also took fliers on Jacob Tamme and Tony Moeaki, two veteran tight ends well past the prime of their respective careers.
It will be interesting to see how much interest Davis generates now that he's back on the open market.
