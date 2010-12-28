Ex-Rams personnel man Softli first to interview for 49ers GM job

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 08:31 AM

San Francisco 49ers president and CEO Jed York began his search for a general manager by interviewing Tony Softli and says he will be talking to candidates the rest of the week.

York confirmed to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area that he met Tuesday with Softli, a former personnel executive with the Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams, and said he was "going to have in-person or phone interviews through Sunday" with other candidates.

For more on the San Francisco 49ers, check out the latest from our bloggers.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Around the League" that candidates include CBS analyst Charley Casserly, formerly general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans; San Diego Chargers senior executive Randy Mueller, a former GM of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints; New England Patriots senior football adviser Floyd Reese, formerly the Tennessee Titans' GM; and former Denver Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist.

York said Trent Baalke also is a candidate, and La Canfora, citing multiple sources inside and outside the organization, reports that the the 49ers' vice president of player personnel appears to be the frontrunner for the position.

Softli told CSN Bay Area that his interview "went well, and I'm excited about the opportunity." He described the interview as "thorough."

York fired coach Mike Singletary late Sunday after a 25-17 loss at St. Louis eliminated the 49ers (5-10) from playoff contention, their eighth straight year out of the postseason.

York vowed to make his team a contender, starting by hiring a GM, who in turn will choose Singletary's successor. San Francisco has been without a general manager since Scot McCloughan's abrupt departure last March, which York called a "mutual parting." McCloughan wound up with division rival Seattle, and Baalke took over football operations for the Niners.

La Canfora reports that many inside and outside the 49ers organization believe it will be difficult to convince ownership to hire from outside. Baalke is held in high esteem by the 49ers, and several players said they are under the impression he will remain in a position of prominence. Baalke, players said, has held meetings with veteran players and begun discussing some plans for 2011.

The organization aims to land an A-list coach, such as Jon Gruden or Jim Harbaugh, and La Canfora reports that could be difficult if major structural changes are not made to the front office.

The 49ers, picked during preseason by many to win the NFC West, haven't had a winning season since their last trip to the playoffs in 2002.

Promoted defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will coach Sunday's season finale, at home against Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW