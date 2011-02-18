Ex-Rams guard Terrell charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

Published: Feb 18, 2011 at 01:06 AM

GALVESTON, Texas -- Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and burglary charges have been filed against former St. Louis Rams guard Claude Terrell over an alleged Valentine's Day attack.

Terrell, an ex-high school football star from La Marque, was in the Galveston County Jail on Friday on $600,000 bond. Terrell was held without bond on a Harris County family violence assault charge.

Electronic jail records didn't list a lawyer for Terrell, who was arrested Monday night in Houston.

Police say Monday's attack on a woman happened for several hours at her home in Texas City. Capt. Brian Goetschius said Terrell flashed a gun.

Terrell was cut by the Rams in 2007 after being charged with assaulting his then-wife. Police say Terrell in November was charged with family violence assault.

