Ex-Ram Joseph Barksdale, Chargers reach deal

Published: May 19, 2015 at 07:04 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The San Diego Chargers are signing one of the few remaining players on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents.

The Bolts have agreed to a one-year deal with former Rams right tackle Joseph Barksdale, the team announced Tuesday. Barksdale will earn the base minimum of $350,000 to sign and could make up another $1 million in incentives, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 

A third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2011, Barksdale was a successful waiver claim in St. Louis, holding his own as a 29-game starter over the past two seasons.

Barksdale also drew interest from the Rams, Titans and Falcons. Early speculation out of St. Louis was that the 27-year-old was overestimating his market value, which led to the delay in finding a landing spot.

Now that Barksdale is in San Diego, expect right tackle D.J. Fluker to kick inside to guard, strengthening an interior offensive line that was problematic in pass protection as well as run blocking last season.

Fluker offers Pro Bowl potential at guard, which is excellent news for Philip Rivers as well as first-round tailback Melvin Gordon.

