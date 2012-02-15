Ex-Raiders CB Routt continues to talk to Chiefs, Bills; Cincy next

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt remains in talks with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and is scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, a league source said Wednesday morning.
Brooks: RB prospect rankings
Trent Richardson isn't the only talented running back in the 2012 NFL Draft. Bucky Brooks ranks his top five at the position. **More ...**
Routt, who was made a free agent after he was recently released by the Raiders, is in Kansas City for a second day of meetings with the Chiefs. He visited the Bills on Monday, and his representatives have been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, as well.
Routt's agent, Vann McElroy, told ESPN Dallas last week that in addition to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings had shown interest in his client.