Ex-Raiders CB Routt continues to talk to Chiefs, Bills; Cincy next

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 12:40 AM

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt remains in talks with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and is scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, a league source said Wednesday morning.

Routt, who was made a free agent after he was recently released by the Raiders, is in Kansas City for a second day of meetings with the Chiefs. He visited the Bills on Monday, and his representatives have been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, as well.

Routt's agent, Vann McElroy, told ESPN Dallas last week that in addition to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings had shown interest in his client.

Routt was released only one year into a restructured five-year, $54.5 million contract by the Raiders. The Raiders were $8.8 million over the salary cap before the move, according to NFL.com research.

