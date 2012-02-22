Ex-players object to NFL Films' use of names and images

Published: Feb 22, 2012 at 12:25 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal judge has told both sides to be ready for trial by Dec. 15 in a lawsuit filed by former players against NFL Films for using their names and images in films and other promotional materials to market the league's glory days.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Arthur Boylan of Minneapolis set the date Wednesday dependent on whether any remaining pretrial motions still need to be resolved. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson is slated to hear the case. The schedule has been pushed back several times.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2009 on behalf of Elvin Bethea, Jim Marshall, Ed White, Joe Senser, Fred Dryer and Dan Pastorini.

NFL Films says any use of their names and likenesses was permitted through their contracts with NFL teams.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons pick Justin Fields to succeed Matt Ryan

The Falcons and Patriots are among the five teams that select QBs in Charles Davis' first mock draft of 2021. Which prospects could be chosen to succeed Matt Ryan and Cam Newton?
news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW