Ex-players accuse NFL of fraud over concussion policies

Published: Jan 19, 2012 at 05:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- NFL officials conspired to hide evidence linking concussions to dementia and brain disease, seven retired players charge in the latest lawsuit filed on the subject.

The fraud and negligence lawsuit filed in Philadelphia accuses the National Football League of publishing nonscientific papers written by biased members of its medical committee, while denouncing valid research that suggested a link.

At least eight similar lawsuits have been filed in New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Florida. Two-time Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon and more than 100 other players have signed on, citing symptoms that range from occasional memory problems to depression to degenerative brain disease.

"Rather than warn players that they risked permanent brain injury if they returned to play too soon after sustaining a concussion, the NFL actively deceived players, by misrepresenting to them that concussions did not present serious, life-altering risks," charges the suit, filed on Wednesday.

The NFL will ask federal judges next week to consolidate the cases there before U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody, who has experience with multi-district litigation and was assigned the first NFL concussion case last summer.

The league rejects allegations that it failed to protect its players.

"The NFL has long made player safety a priority and continues to take steps to protect players and to advance the science and medical understanding of the management and treatment of concussions," spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday in a statement. "The NFL has never misled players with respect to the risks associated with playing football."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 6: Vikings see need to improve despite early success under Kevin O'Connell

What did Jeffri Chadiha learn about the Vikings after spending time with the NFC North leaders? Who's on the rise and who's heading in the wrong direction entering Week 6? See those topics and more in The First Read.

news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says there's no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) return. McDaniel added veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol heading into Week 6.

news

Panthers owner David Tepper: 'We have to figure out how to get a culture of winning here'

Panthers owner David Tepper expresses his desire for a winning culture in Carolina following Monday's firing of coach Matt Rhule.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE