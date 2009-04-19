Ex-player Stewart returns to Titans' franchise as an assistant coach

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 12:38 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Jeff Fisher completed his coaching staff Tuesday by hiring Rayna Stewart as his defensive quality-control assistant.

Stewart takes over the job left vacant by Matt Burke, who followed former Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to Detroit to become the Lions' linebackers coach. Schwartz was hired as the Lions' head coach.

Stewart was a fifth-round draft pick of the then-Houston Oilers in 1996 and followed the franchise to Tennessee the next season before playing with the Miami Dolphins in 1998 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1999 and 2000. He played in 71 games in five NFL seasons and had two interceptions as a defensive back.

Stewart started his coaching career at the high school level and spent the past two seasons at Northwestern as a defensive graduate assistant. He worked with the Titans during training camp last year through the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

