Ex-player, coach Reeves won't return to Cowboys after talks stall

Reeves, 65, who played and coached for the Cowboys, had been at the team's facility this week in anticipation of joining the organization in some capacity. But the team said Wednesday night that wasn't happening.
"We had two very good days of dialogue with Dan Reeves, and both the Cowboys and Dan had an interest in working together," Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple said in a statement. "By Wednesday afternoon, we were unable to reach an agreement on all of the details of a contract, and both parties were comfortable with the fact Dan would not be joining the organization."
It wasn't clear what role the Cowboys were discussing with Reeves, whether he would have served as a consultant for coach Wade Phillips or would have had a more extensive and time-consuming role on the staff.
Last month, Reeves interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers about becoming their offensive coordinator.
Reeves was a running back for the Cowboys from 1965 to 1972, serving as a player-coach those last three seasons. After one year away, Reeves returned as an assistant coach for Tom Landry from 1974 to 1980.
After leaving the Cowboys, Reeves spent 23 seasons as a head coach for the Denver Broncos (1981-92), New York Giants (1993-96) and Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003). He had a 190-165-2 record.
Reeves led the Broncos to three Super Bowls and went to one Super Bowl with Atlanta, but he never won the championship game. Phillips succeeded him as head coach in Denver and Atlanta.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press