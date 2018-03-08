Ex-Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart visiting Seahawks

Published: Mar 08, 2018 at 03:55 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Seahawks are dumping players left and right on defense. On offense, though, they're looking to add help.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that veteran running back Jonathan Stewart is visiting the team on Thursday in hopes of finding a new home.

Seattle is "looking at all options to get that ground game going," Garafolo tweeted, making Stewart a target just weeks after he was cut by the Panthers following 10 seasons in Carolina.

Set to turn 31 later this month, Stewart is coming off one of his worst campaigns, rushing for just 680 yards at a career-low 3.4 yards per carry. His once explosive running ability all but dried up in 2017.

In Seattle, Stewart would join a crowded running back room that includes Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic. None of those players topped 240 yards last season as the 'Hawks rolled through the schedule with a less-than-stellar committee of runners.

Stewart isn't about to save the day, but Seattle's interest tells us the club will continue to mine the market -- and the draft -- for help.

