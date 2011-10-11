Ex-Packers CB Harris could start for Rams Sunday at Green Bay

ST. LOUIS -- Down both starting cornerbacks, the St. Louis Rams could lean more on veteran Al Harris this week at Green Bay.

The 36-year-old Harris starred with the Packers from 2003-09. He has been playing in nickel and dime packages but was with the first string Monday when the winless Rams (0-4) returned from their bye.

"I feel awesome, life is great," Harris said. "We're all living the dream, we've just got to get some wins."

The Rams also will give cornerback Rod Hood, signed in late September and coming off reconstructive knee surgery in June, his first playing time since 2009. Hood stayed in St. Louis during the bye and watched film.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo has been reluctant to give Harris too much playing time thus far. He noted the team is running out of options after losing Bradley Fletcher (knee) and Ron Bartell (neck) for the year.

"We want to take a look at everybody we have," Spagnuolo said. "Rod and Al are going to have to play some football, otherwise we don't have enough."

The patched-together unit will try to contain the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 396 yards and two touchdowns Sunday night in a 25-14 victory over Atlanta. Rodgers spread the ball to a dozen receivers.

The Rams also signed cornerback Brian Jackson and wide receiver Nick Miller, and both were on the field Monday.

Miller played 11 games for the Raiders the last two seasons. He was used most heavily on punt returns, and totaled three catches for 40 yards.

Jackson played 12 games for the Giants last year and was waived with a hip injury earlier this season.

