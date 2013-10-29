Ex-Oregon TE Colt Lyerla looking to attend drug treatment

Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla is trying to prepare himself for the NFL, on and off the field.

Lyerla will find out Wednesday if the Lane County drug court will allow him to attend a drug treatment program after being arrested for cocaine possession last week.

If Lyerla is accepted and completes the program, the drug possession charge would be dropped, the Oregonian reported.

Attorneys for Lyerla have requested that he be allowed to go through drug treatment in Florida so he can also begin preparations for the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held next February in Indianapolis.

Lyerla (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) will be among the most talented tight ends available in the 2014 NFL Draft, but concerns over his off-field behavior will put teams into a bind when balancing whether to select someone one NFC South scout labeled as both a "big-time player" and a "bad dude" that is "going to be a problem."

