Ex-NFL WR Rogers facing arrest in Michigan

Published: Mar 31, 2012 at 01:40 AM

Charles Rogers, one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history, has yet to turn himself him on charges stemming from two Michigan arrest warrants, the Detroit News reported Saturday.

The newspaper reported, via WJRT-TV in Flint, Mich., that Rogers is charged with five misdemeanors from two separate incidents. Rogers' charges include making a malicious phone call and conspiring to commit a crime, and possessing marijuana, an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.

Rogers was the second-overall pick in the 2003 draft, but had only 36 career receptions for 440 yards with four touchdowns in three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

