Ex-NFL tight end Patrick helps people escape from overturned van

Published: Feb 26, 2012 at 07:10 PM

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick, who caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now has an even better story to tell his grandchildren.

Patrick helped a group of people escape from a van that had been involved in an accident on I-17 in Arizona on Saturday, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

"I ran over and I looked in the front window and everybody was laying sideways and I debated on kicking the window in, but I didn't want to get glass over everyone," Patrick told KTVK-TV. The van was on its side when Patrick found it.

Patrick didn't play in the NFL in 2011. The 27-year-old told KTVK that he hopes to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

