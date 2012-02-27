Ex-NFL tight end Patrick helps people escape from overturned van

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Ben Patrick, who caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now has an even better story to tell his grandchildren.
Patrick helped a group of people escape from a van that had been involved in an accident on I-17 in Arizona on Saturday, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
"I ran over and I looked in the front window and everybody was laying sideways and I debated on kicking the window in, but I didn't want to get glass over everyone," Patrick told KTVK-TV. The van was on its side when Patrick found it.
Patrick didn't play in the NFL in 2011. The 27-year-old told KTVK that he hopes to sign with the Carolina Panthers.