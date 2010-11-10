Ex-NFL player Meggett gets 30-year prison sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Former NFL player David Meggett was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday after his conviction in a South Carolina court on charges of criminal sexual conduct and burglary, authorities said.
Meggett was convicted in a case involving an encounter with a college student at her house in North Charleston in January 2009, according to authorities.
Meggett, who attended high school in North Charleston, was a running back and punt returner in the National Football League between 1989 and 1998. Meggett played six years with the New York Giants, three with the New England Patriots and one with the New York Jets. He had nearly 1,700 yards rushing and just over 3,000 receiving during his career.
Meggett, 42, did not take the stand in his own defense at trial and his lawyer said he will appeal. His conviction and sentencing were reported Wednesday in several South Carolina media outlets.
Beattie Butler of the Charleston County Public Defender's Office argued that Meggett and the woman had consensual sex and later had an argument.
In 1998, Meggett arrested in Toronto, Canada, after authorities said he allegedly assaulted an escort worker after a three-way sexual encounter. A trial on the assault charge ended with a hung jury in April 2000.
Meggett later worked as parks and recreation director in Robersonville, N.C., but resigned four years ago after he was accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend.
He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery in 2007, receiving received two years probation in the North Carolina case. Authorities said he was allowed to move back to South Carolina to serve his probation.
