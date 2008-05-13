Ex-NFL player Hambrick gets 5 years for drug sales

Published: May 13, 2008 at 05:02 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -A Tampa judge has sentenced former NFL running back Troy Hambrick to five years in prison for selling crack cocaine.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals player was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday.

Hambrick pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Court documents show Hambrick sold the drugs in 2007 to a confidential informants near his home in Lacoochee, about 40 miles north of Tampa.

Hambrick's NFL career spanned five seasons. His best year was 2003 when he rushed for 972 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC West draft grades: Chargers ace test; Raiders perplex

Did the gap between the Chiefs and their AFC West rivals narrow during the 2021 NFL Draft? Dan Parr has the division's report card.
news

49ers owner Jed York fine with keeping Trey Lance on bench for duration of Jimmy G deal if needed

The 49ers signaled that an end to the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ era is coming soon with the selection of QB Trey Lance. But if you ask the team's owner, it might not be as close as you'd think.
news

New Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva energized by prospect of blocking for Lamar Jackson

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva is staying in the AFC North and has switched sides of the most heated rivalry of the last two decades. Judging by his comments Wednesday, he can't wait to get started.
news

Roundup: Lions sign former Texans TE Darren Fells

Detroit is welcoming one of its former tight ends back to the Motor City. Plus, other news we're tracking around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW