Ex-NFL player Hambrick gets 5 years for drug sales

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -A Tampa judge has sentenced former NFL running back Troy Hambrick to five years in prison for selling crack cocaine.
The former Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals player was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday.
Hambrick pleaded guilty on Feb. 26 to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of crack cocaine.
Court documents show Hambrick sold the drugs in 2007 to a confidential informants near his home in Lacoochee, about 40 miles north of Tampa.
Hambrick's NFL career spanned five seasons. His best year was 2003 when he rushed for 972 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas.