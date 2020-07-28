Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 12:29 PM

Ex-NFL player Dana Stubblefield convicted of raping disabled woman

logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was convicted Monday of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman, after prosecutors said he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.

A jury found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment, and acquitted him of raping a person incapable of giving consent, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Jurors also found that Stubblefield used a gun during the assault, prosecutors said.

Stubblefield could face 15 years to life in prison. He was a defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.

The verdict came after a nine-month trial, and five years after the victim reported the April 2015 sexual assault to police, the newspaper said.

A day before the assault, Stubblefield contacted the then 31-year-old woman on a baby-sitting website and arranged an interview, prosecutors said.

According to a report by the Morgan Hill Police Department, the interview lasted about 20 minutes. She later received a text from Stubblefield saying he wanted to pay her for her time that day, and she went back to the house.

After raping her, Stubblefield gave her $80 and let her go, according to the report. The woman immediately went to police and reported the rape. DNA evidence matched that of Stubblefield, the report said.

Defense attorneys argued that there was no rape and that the woman consented to sex.

Allen Sawyer, one of Stubblefield's trial attorneys, described the incident as a "paid encounter for sex." He said the defense team was precluded from showing the jury strong evidence that would have supported the contention.

"There's a lot of information that we have, that the jury was not allowed to have, that we think would have been impactful to their decision," Sawyer told the Chronicle Monday after the verdict was read.

Sawyer said defense attorneys will seek a new trial.

Copyright by The 2020 Associated Press.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Some games have already been canceled, but many questions remain about how a 2020 college football season would look -- and which players would choose to play -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

2021 draft prospects face opt-out decision for college season

As the scheduled start of the college football season draws near, Chase Goodbread explores the decision awaiting prospects for next year's draft: Play in 2020 or opt out?
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick QB Joe Burrow

The No. 1 overall pick is under contract. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms Tuesday on his four-year rookie contract.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL