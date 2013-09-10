Ex-NFL linebacker Scott Fujita realizes he misses the game

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Former NFL linebacker Scott Fujita wrote in an editorial in the New York Times that he misses playing now that he is retired.
- NewJersey.com reported that Eli Manning feared for his brother Peyton's career while the latter was trying to come back from neck surgery.
- The Carolina Panthers announced the opening for a Play 60 KidsZone at Mecklenburg County's Freedom Park, according to WSOC-TV.
- The Daily Progress in Madison County, Va., reported that its school board has passed random drug tests for its high school athletes.
- The University of Delaware's Review featured a campus researcher who is working with German doctors to attempt to prevent leg injuries before they happen.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor