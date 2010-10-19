Ex-NFL great Seau out of hospital one day after driving off cliff

SAN DIEGO -- Former NFL linebacker Junior Seau was released from the hospital Tuesday, one day after he plunged down a seaside cliff in his sport-utility vehicle, a spokeswoman said.

Seau, 41, spent the night at Scripps La Jolla Hospital in San Diego and was released at about 11 a.m. PT, spokeswoman Lisa Ohmstede said.

Ohmstede didn't give details on Seau's condition, but police described the former player's injuries as minor.

About nine hours before the crash, the 12-time Pro Bowl linebacker was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at the home in Oceanside, in northern San Diego County, that he shares with his 25-year-old girlfriend, who told authorities that Seau assaulted her during an argument Sunday night, police said.

On Monday, Seau sent his white Cadillac SUV off the road and down to the beach about 100 feet below.

Seau told investigators he fell asleep while driving, and police in Carlsbad, where the accident happened, said the lack of skid marks on the road support that assertion. They also said there was no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved.

Seau was a standout linebacker at USC before going to the San Diego Chargers, whom he led to the Super Bowl following the 1994 season. He remained with the Chargers until 2003 and went on to play with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before retiring after the 2009 season.

