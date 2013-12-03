Ex-NFL coach Tom Bass says linemen should play other sports

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news:
- Former NFL assistant coach Tom Bass said in his column for USA Football that linemen need to do more than hit the weight room during the offseason.
- The Danville Register & Bee in Virginia looked at how area players have been learning through the Heads Up Football program.
It was the first in a three-part series on head injuries. The second part looked at the myth of concussion-proof helmets. The final installment examined football's struggles with traumatic brain injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor