Ex-Miami QB Jacory Harris, three draft picks sign with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles signed fourth-round draft pick Brandon Boykin, along with two other draft choices, and free-agent quarterback Jacory Harris out of Miami.
Boykin, a cornerback from Georgia, guard Brandon Washington (fifth round) from Miami and running back Bryce Brown (seventh round) from Kansas State all signed four-year deals.
Boykin was one of the top kick returners in Southeastern Conference history and also spent some time at running back for Georgia.
Harris was a three-year starter at Miami, throwing for 8,826 yards and 70 touchdowns, both second in school history.
