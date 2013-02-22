Ex-Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula wins Lamar Hunt Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Don Shula, the NFL's career leader in coaching victories, will be honored with the Lamar Hunt Award given annually to an individual who helped to shape professional football.
Shula will be honored on March 2 in Kansas City.
The longtime Miami Dolphins coach had a regular-season record of 328-156-6 during a 33-year career, and coached in six Super Bowls, winning two of them. His 1972 team, which remains the only team to finish off a perfect season, will also be honored during the black-tie event.
