Ex-Lions S Glover Quin to retire after 10 seasons in NFL

"It is with great admiration and respect that we congratulate Glover Quin on his retirement following 10 seasons in the National Football League -- six of which were spent with the Lions," Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "Throughout his time in Detroit, Glover was the definition of a leader in everything he did. In addition to his consistent play on the field, his presence in the locker room for younger players and his natural ability to connect with our community defined his legacy as a Lion. We wish him and his family the very best as he enters this next stage of his life."