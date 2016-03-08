Around the NFL

Ex-Jets RB Chris Ivory to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 02:12 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

The Jacksonville Jaguars tried signing a bruising running back in free agency two years ago in Toby Gerhart. That didn't work out, so they are trying it again with a more proven option.

Former Jets running back Chris Ivory will sign with the Jaguars after free agency opens, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. In a corresponding move, Rapoport reported the team will release Gerhart. ESPN first reported the Ivory news.

Per Rapoport, the deal is for five years, with an average north of $6 million per year, according to a source informed of the deal.

Ivory is a great fit for a Jaguars backfield that wants to pound the football. Ivory has gained at least 800 rushing yards in each of the last three years, but his injury history has proven he's better off the less you use him. Ivory is the second big move the Jaguars made Tuesday after they agreed to terms with defensive end Malik Jackson. And they aren't done spending yet.

Ivory was one of the best backs in the league in the first half of last season before wearing down in the home stretch. Jets fans will miss him, but it's not a surprise he is leaving.

In Jacksonville, he won't be asked to carry the ball 300 times. The team has a rock solid second-round pick from 2015 in T.J. Yeldon to share the ball with Ivory. Both players can handle a variety of roles on any down, giving the team flexibility in play-calling.

Ivory was ranked No. 33 on our top 99 free agents list, part of a deep free-agent running back class. Lamar Miller, Matt Forte, Doug Martin and Arian Foster still have to find their homes.

